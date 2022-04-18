BlazeTV host jokes about killing transgender children

Story at a glance BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer last week joked about killing transgender children on his show “Slightly Offensive.” In a conversation with guest Dave Landau, Schaffer mocked claims that a “mass genocide” was being committed against transgender young people in Texas, where both men live. The interaction was removed from versions of the show which aired on Apple and Spotify.

BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer last week joked about killing transgender children after being told by an unnamed source that a “mass genocide” is being committed against trans youth in Texas, where the governor has alleged gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary minors amounts to abuse.

Schaffer in a recent episode of his show “Slightly Offensive,” where he was joined by comedian Dave Landau, spoke about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) February directive ordering state agencies to open child abuse investigations into the parents of transgender and nonbinary minors who have allowed their children to receive medications like puberty blockers and hormones.

Schaffer, who lives in Texas, said he had spoken with a person familiar with the governor’s order who had told Schaffer that the directive kicked off a “mass genocide” against trans kids carried out by “fascists.”

Landau, who also lives in Texas, laughed in response, jokingly telling Schaffer that he and other Texans have been instructed to kill transgender children by dragging them behind a moving truck.

“How many trans kids did you kill today?” Schaffer asked Landau.

“Uh — Six, they come with a toll tag,” Landau said.

Schaffer responded: “I did four, I was trying to beat you this week.”

Billing itself as a news and entertainment source for “people who love America,” BlazeTV is the cornerstone of Blaze Media, a conservative media company established in 2018 from the merger between The Blaze and CRTV.

In a promotional video, BlazeTV alleges that conservative voices are being “silenced and censored” by mainstream media and “left-wing propaganda is everywhere.”

It’s a claim often made by conservative media personalities, who have also been staunch critics of gender-affirming care, particularly for transgender and nonbinary minors.

But support for gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth is widespread among some of the nation’s leading medical organizations — including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association – who say restrictions on such care put the wellbeing of young people at risk.

“They [trans kids] come in a tackle box, it’s like a half dozen. And you kill them any way you want, it’s pretty good,” Landau said later in the episode, titled “ROASTING the SH*T Out of GROOMERS.”

“Only in Texas though,” he added. “I didn’t know that cause I’ve been killing them everywhere so I better stop.”

“Me too,” Schaffer replied. “I started in California — talk about the Trail of Tears, I did version two.”

First reported by Mediaite, the interaction was edited out of versions of Schaffer’s show posted to Apple and Spotify.

In those versions, Schaffer in a voiceover says, “This is the part of the show where Elijah talks about things he shouldn’t have and then Dave Landau eggs him on and makes it even worse, so it can’t be on the main internet but you can find it on Blaze TV dot com for the full uncensored video.”

Changing America has reached out to Apple and Spotify for comment. Blaze Media did not respond to Changing America’s request for comment.