Roommate of Florida LGBTQ+ rights activist found dead in landfill is charged with murder

The roommate of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, a prominent LGBTQ+ rights activist whose body was found in a Florida landfill in January, has been charged with murder.

According to an indictment issued by a circuit court in Leon County, Fla., Steven Yinger, who had been living with Diaz-Johnston at Diaz-Johnston’s home in Tallahassee, allegedly strangled Diaz-Johnston and left his body in a trash pile at the Baker landfill in Jackson County.

Yinger, 37, then allegedly used Diaz-Johnston’s BMW, iPhone, cash and identity, according to the indictment. He faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information.

Diaz-Johnston’s husband, Don Diaz-Johnston, said his husband had taken Yinger in as his roommate after the couple separated and decided to live apart, NBC Miami reported. The pair had been trying to work things out when Jorge Diaz-Johnston – the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz – was murdered, he said.

“It was shocking and horrifying to find out and as I said I still haven’t come to terms with the fact that my life has been turned completely upside down and ended all of our hopes and plans,” Don Diaz-Johnston told NBC Miami last week. “To now be a part of this and have our marriage end this way is something we never saw coming and still frankly can’t accept.”

Jorge and Don Diaz-Johnston were one of six same-sex couples who in 2014 sued the Miami-Dade County clerk’s office after they were denied marriage licenses.

“For us, it’s not just only a question of love and wanting to express our love and have the benefits that everyone else has in the state, but it’s an issue of equality, and it’s a civil rights issue,” Jorge Diaz-Johnston told NBC Miami at the time.



A Miami-Dade circuit court judge ruled in the couples’ favor in January 2015, just months before the Supreme Court would legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states. Jorge Diaz-Johnston and Don Diaz-Johnston married in 2015, shortly after they had won their case.