Tax prep fees cut into returns low-wage workers need to make ends meet

Story at a glance

Monday April 18, is the deadline to file your federal income tax return.

Americans who make less than $73,000 a year can file their income tax return for free.

One survey found that four in five low-wage workers are paying for a tax-filing service, despite being eligible to file for free.

Most low-wage workers are shelling out around $100 dollars to file their taxes despite being eligible for free filing services, a recent survey from the Shift Project found.

The survey, conducted by sociologists at Harvard University and the University of California, San Francisco, found that out of nearly 7,000 workers employed at 88 of the country’s largest service sectors almost all qualified for free tax filing help.

However, only one in five of those workers actually took advantage of the free tax filing service, according to the survey.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Out of the workers used in the survey, the average tax return received was $1,000, or about 5 percent of their annual income.

Monday, April 18 is the last day for most Americans to file their taxes without being subject to a penalty. And those that make less than $73,000 a year can file taxes directly on the IRS website for free.

Filing an extension is also something relatively painless and free.

Residents of Maine and Massachusetts get until Tuesday, April 19 to file their income taxes because of Patriot’s Day, a holiday celebrated in a small number of states to commemorate the start of the American Revolution.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS IN MISSOURI

UN CALLS FOR US, OTHERS TO END ‘IMPUNITY’ FOR POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE

RACIAL CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AROUND ROYALS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

PRINCIPAL ESCORTED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AFTER DELIVERING FIERY SPEECH