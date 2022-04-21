LGBTQ+ advocacy group launches billboard campaign to repeal Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Story at a glance The Human Rights Campaign on Thursday announced it had put up billboards condemning Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law – known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law – in Tampa, Tallahassee and the Orlando area. The group said it was planning to put up more billboards in South Florida over the next few days. The new Florida law, which prevents public primary school teachers from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity, has been slammed by LGBTQ+ advocates for targeting the state’s LGBTQ+ teachers, students and their families.

The LGBTQ+ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign on Thursday announced the launch of a billboard campaign in Florida welcoming visitors to “Ron DeSantis’s ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State” in another vilification of a new Florida law barring public primary school educators from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The group in a news release Thursday said seven billboards had gone live this week in Tampa, Tallahassee and the Orlando area welcoming people to “Florida: The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State” – replacing the state’s nickname with the name critics have given the state’s new Parental Rights in Education law.

More billboards are scheduled to go up in South Florida in the coming days, the HRC said.

Under the new law – signed by Gov. DeSantis, a Republican, in March – public school teachers through high school will be prevented from addressing sexual orientation and gender identity within school walls in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

When the law takes effect this summer, parents in Florida will also be given greater authority to challenge learning materials and school districts believed to violate the measure. Such arguments are likely already in the works, and DeSantis during a signing ceremony late last month said he was aware of a number of Florida schools with “classroom materials about sexuality and woke gender ideology” and “libraries with clearly inappropriate, pornographic mature materials for very young kids.”

LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized the legislation since it was introduced in the state House of Representatives in January for its alleged attempts to erase LGBTQ+ people in Florida public schools.

“Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law is outrageous and discriminatory. It needs to be repealed immediately,” HRC Interim President Joni Madison said Thursday. “This billboard campaign is designed to make people confront what this terrible law really does: censor and silence educators and isolate LGBTQ+ students and their families.”

“Florida cannot be considered the ‘Sunshine State’ when Governor Ron DeSantis is putting so many of its constituents in harm’s way,” Madison said. “Governor DeSantis can try to tell teachers what they can teach, can try to tell kids what they can read, and can try to tell students what they can learn – but he cannot tell LGBTQ+ people who we can be. LGBTQ+ people are teachers, are parents, and yes, are students too – and we are going to keep fighting until this law is off the books.”

Several LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, students and families in Florida filed a lawsuit to overturn the new law just days after it was enacted by DeSantis, claiming the measure is a “blatantly unconstitutional” effort to stigmatize and silence LGBTQ+ voices in the state.

Similar legislation was recently signed into law in Alabama, though that law will bar educators from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity through the fifth grade – two years longer than in Florida.

Even more restrictive LGBTQ+ curriculum bills have been introduced this year in more than a dozen states.



Close to 200 major U.S. corporations, including Apple, Disney and Google, have said they oppose anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being proposed in states across the country.