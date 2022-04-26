Antisemitic incidents in US hit all-time high in 2021, ADL says

Story at a glance It’s the highest number reported in a single year since the ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. There were 1,776 incidents of harassment, 853 incidents of vandalism and 88 assaults. The report notes antisemitic incidents increased significantly in May 2021 amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The number of incidents targeting Jewish Americans hit a record high in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said Tuesday.

The Jewish civil rights group in its annual audit said there were 2,717 reports of assault, vandalism and harassment against Jews in the U.S. last year, a 34 percent increase from 2020.

It’s the highest number reported in a single year since the ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

There were 1,776 incidents of harassment, 853 incidents of vandalism and 88 assaults. All three metrics saw significant increases from the year prior.

Swastikas were present in nearly 600 acts of vandalism, and 11 of the assaults were perpetrated with deadly weapons, according to the ADL, although there were no deaths. More than 500 incidents occurred at synagogues, community centers and Jewish schools.

New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas saw the highest number of incidents.

The report notes antisemitic incidents surged in May 2021 amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. There was a 148 percent increase in incidents when compared to May 2020.

“While we have always seen a rise in antisemitic activity during periods of increased hostilities between Israel and terrorist groups, the violence we witnessed in America during the conflict last May was shocking,” Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director said in a statement.

“Jews were being attacked in the streets for no other reason than the fact that they were Jewish, and it seemed as if the working assumption was that if you were Jewish, you were blameworthy for what was happening half a world away,” Greenblatt said.

The ADL says there were 387 incidents reported in May with most occurring after the start of military action. The group notes, however, the increase was one of many throughout the year, including in November and December when there was “no similar triggering factor.”

Close to 18 percent of reported incidents were attributed to domestic extremist groups or people inspired by extremist ideology.

