Spain could be first Western country to offer menstrual leave 

Story at a glance Spain is set to approve a reform plan that would guarantee three days of menstrual leave a month for women with extreme period pain. If approved, the reform plan would make Spain the first Western country to officially recognize menstrual leave. A small number of countries already offer menstrual leave for women including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Women in Spain will get three days of menstrual leave a month under a reform plan.

If approved, the move will make Spain the first Western country to offer time off from work for women suffering from extreme period pain.

The reform plan is set to be approved by the Spanish government next Tuesday, the Telegraph reported, under which schools would also be required to offer period products for students.

“If someone has an illness with such symptoms a temporary disability is granted, so the same should happen with menstruation – allowing a woman with a very painful period to stay at home,” Spain’s Secretary of State Equality and Gender Violence Angela Rodriguez told El Periodico newspaper, according to Telegraph.

Menstrual leave is offered in a small number of other countries including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Zambia and South Korea.

