Bill limiting LGBTQ+ lessons advances in North Carolina

Story at a glance A bill that would prevent educators in North Carolina through the third grade from teaching their students about sexual orientation and gender identity advanced through the state Senate Wednesday, June 1, the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, in a 28-18 vote. The measure, which would also establish a “Parent’s Bill of Rights,” now heads to the state’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Those opposed to the bill have drawn comparisons to a 2016 North Carolina law that banned transgender people from using public restrooms that match their gender identity, prompting groups like the NBA and NCAA to avoid hosting events in the state until the law was partially repealed.

North Carolina’s House Bill 755, which would require schools to disclose to parents private information about their children, including a decision to use a different name or pronoun, passed in a 28-18 vote on June 1, the first day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The bill would also require state schools to provide “age-appropriate instruction on certain topics,” although the measure does not clarify what is meant by either “age-appropriate” or “instruction.”

It does specify that lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity, should the measure be signed into law, would “not be permitted in the curriculum” for kindergarten through third grade students — a provision critics have said targets LGBTQ+ students and staff and those with LGBTQ+ family members.

Moments after the measure passed, opponents of the legislation that had been seated in the gallery called out, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going anywhere,” the Raleigh News & Observer reported. At least one protester was removed from the chamber.

North Carolina Sen. Phil Berger (R) late last month said the legislation was not designed to prevent teachers or students from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity if either topic comes up organically in the classroom.

“There’s no attempt to squelch folks from talking about things,” Berger told reporters after the text of the bill was released. The state Senator added that the bill had been brought forth to address the concerns of parents, who are “worried about things that they have seen” in their children’s classrooms.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Sen. Deanna Ballard (R), who introduced the bill with Berger in May and chairs the state Senate Education Committee, argued on the Senate floor that the measure stems from nothing more than “common sense.”

“This bill is critical,” she said, “and it is a safeguard for all of our students.”

Those opposed to the measure disagreed.

“This proposal right now is nothing but HB 2, classroom edition,” Sen. Michael Garrett (D) said Wednesday, referring to a 2016 bill signed into law by former Gov. Pat McCrory (R) that prevented transgender people in the state from using public restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

The passage of that measure sparked a number of national and statewide protests and prominent groups like the NBA avoided hosting events in North Carolina until the law was partially repealed in 2019, costing the state an estimated billions of dollars.



“We’re disappointed but not surprised,” the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of North Carolina tweeted Wednesday after the bill had passed. “And we will continue to fight for the rights of LGBTQ youth.”