Overturning Roe poses substantial threat to LGBTQ+ reproductive health care, report says

Lesbian, bisexual and queer (LGB) women, nonbinary people and transgender men are more likely to require abortion services and reproductive health care if they become pregnant, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, highlighting the outsized impact that overturning Roe v. Wade – and abandoning nearly five decades of precedent – would have on LGBTQ+ Americans.

In a report published Tuesday, HRC Director of Public Education and Research Shoshana K. Goldberg said LBQ women who have been pregnant are more likely to have unwanted or mistimed pregnancies than heterosexual women, driven mostly by more frequent negative interactions with reproductive health care providers that lend themselves to lower rates of contraception use and higher use of emergency contraception like Plan B.

In a 2014 survey conducted by the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization, six percent of all women in the U.S. who reported having an abortion in a non-hospital setting identified as a sexual orientation other than heterosexual.

Among all cisgender women using contraception, LBQ women are almost twice as likely as straight women to use contraception like hormonal birth control to manage a medical condition, according to Goldberg, citing research from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Access to those medications is expected to be put in a vulnerable position if Roe is overturned, as is access to other forms of reproductive health care like IVF, IUI and at-home insemination that are increasingly used by same-sex couples to become parents.

LBQ cisgender women are also more likely to experience pregnancy from a non-consensual encounter, Goldberg says – a salient point made as many state abortion bans that would take effect should Roe be overturned contain no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.

Goldberg points out that transgender men and nonbinary people also need access to abortion and reproductive health care, and a study published last year in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that out of more than 1,700 transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming adults assigned female or intersex at birth, four percent reported having had an abortion, including 32 percent of those who had ever been pregnant.

In a 2019 HRC Foundation report, 36 percent of transgender people who had been pregnant said they considered ending their pregnancy “without clinical supervision,” or through self-managed abortion, which can be exceedingly dangerous if not done properly.

Of those who attempted to end their pregnancy through self-managed abortion, about a quarter used physical trauma on themselves, according to the report. Reasons for avoiding health care professionals included intimate partner violence, fear for their personal safety and being denied care because of their doctor’s opinion on either abortion or their gender identity.

“LGBTQ+ people depend on access to reproductive health care,” Goldberg said Tuesday in a statement. “If Roe is overturned, the impact on our community will be huge – particularly because data shows that lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer cisgender women, and transgender men and non-binary people assigned female at birth are just as – and sometimes more – likely to need abortion services.”

“Reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy are critical to our community,” Goldberg said, “and the data shows it.”