New York passes series of abortion protections ahead of Roe v. Wade decision

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed a series of bills into law on Monday protecting patients and providers from out-of-state restrictions ahead of the expected Supreme Court decision on the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court decision could come as early as this week, and at least 13 states already have established “trigger laws,” which are designed to effectively ban abortions should Roe v. Wade be reversed.

“My friends, the sky is literally on the verge of falling in the next week or two and that’s why we are here today,” Hochul said.

One law will protect the confidentiality of providers and patients from out-of-state inquiries over lawful abortions in New York. Another law will shield health care providers from misconduct charges for offering services to patients who live in a state where the service is illegal.

Hochul also signed legislation protecting a patient’s right to sue if they are barred from receiving lawful care in New York.

A poll released by Gallup early in June – conducted primarily after a draft decision was leaked, causing a furor – showed that 56 percent of Americans identify as pro-choice.

The first-term governor on Monday attacked the policy makers she said would deprive women of their fundamental right, especially women who live on lower incomes and women of color.

“It’s intentional. It’s unrelenting. It’s a continuation of the Republican’s assault on a woman’s right to an abortion,” Hochul said.

“Make no mistake, this is not just an attack on reproductive health and freedom, it’s an attack on the very values that make New York what it is, and that’s why with the stroke of a pen I will say: Not here. Not in New York. Not ever.”