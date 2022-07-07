Half of transgender people leave their home state to receive gender-affirming surgery, study finds

Story at a glance Nearly half of transgender people who want gender-affirming genital surgery leave their state of residence to get it, researchers at Oregon Health and Science University have found. Transgender patients are more likely to travel to another state to undergo gender-affirming surgery when they live in the South, according to a study published Wednesday. Traveling comes with a heavy financial burden, and transgender people who leave their home state to undergo gender-affirming surgery pay an average of 50 percent more in out-of-pocket medical expenses than those who do not.

Roughly half of transgender people seeking gender-affirming surgery opt to leave their home state to receive care, often paying up to 50 percent more in out-of-pocket medical expenses to do so.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery, researchers at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) found that traveling out of state to undergo genital gender-affirming surgery, specifically, was associated with substantially higher out-of-pocket costs.

Using previously collected insurance data, researchers analyzed the amount of money paid by 771 transgender patients who underwent a vaginoplasty or phalloplasty between 2007 and 2019. Out-of-state procedures were identified based on a person’s place of residence when they enrolled in health insurance and the location of the surgery.

According to the study, a majority of patients who underwent either a vaginoplasty (56 percent) or a phalloplasty (50 percent) traveled to another state for the procedure. When those figures are combined, 49 percent of transgender people left their home states to receive gender-affirming genital surgery.

That comes with a heavy financial burden, researchers found, and transgender people who underwent an out-of-state surgery paid an average of nearly 50 percent more in out-of-pocket medical expenses than those who did not.

“We already knew that traveling for health care requires patients to take time off work and pay for travel and lodging on their own, and that it can make receiving follow-up care from qualified providers who are familiar with each patient’s unique needs challenging,” Jae Downing, an assistant professor of health policy at OHSU and the study’s lead author, said Wednesday in a news release.

“Now, our study shows that traveling out of state also increases out-of-pocket medical expenses for trans and gender-diverse patients — even though their surgery’s total cost is largely the same,” he said.

Out of all transgender people seeking gender-affirming genital surgery, just one in 100,000 had the procedure paid for by their commercial health insurance provider in 2019, Downing and his colleagues found.

They also found that transgender people seeking gender-affirming surgery were more likely to travel when they lived in the South.

Patients living in the West, for instance, were 36 percent less likely to leave their home state to receive gender-affirming surgery than those living in the South.

That tracks with recent efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming health care, which have been concentrated in the southern and mid-western regions of the U.S., although access to gender-affirming care has been debated by lawmakers this year in more than a dozen states across the nation.

Recent legislation mostly centers on limiting access to gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, for whom surgery is not recommended. But those measures could still have serious repercussions for transgender adults.

Researchers in the OHSU study noted that many transgender people living in the South travel to another state to receive gender-affirming genital surgery because there is a pronounced shortage of surgeons capable of providing that type of health care in the region, which is becoming increasingly hostile toward gender-affirming medical professionals.

In a 2020 study, researchers found that just 11 doctors in the south could provide gender-affirming surgery, with four practicing in Florida.

“Transgender and nonbinary patients experience enormous barriers to accessing gender-affirming surgery, with one barrier being the lack of local, qualified surgeons and dedicated support teams to help patients navigate this care,” Geolani Dy, an assistant professor of urology and plastic and reconstructive surgery at OHSU School of Medicine, said Wednesday.

“Patients and surgeons already know this well,” Dy, who also provides gender-affirming surgeries through the OHSU Transgender Health Program, said. “This study helps quantify how severely we need more gender-affirming surgeons.”