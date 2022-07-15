Florida teen barred from referencing LGBTQ+ advocacy in graduation speech speaks at Education Dept

A recent high school graduate on Friday delivered his original graduation speech before the U.S. Department of Education after he was reportedly told by his Florida high school in May to omit mentions of his LGBTQ+ advocacy from the speech.

“Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tweeted Friday. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.”

In a 20-second clip of Moricz’s speech accompanying Cardona’s tweet, Moricz says he’s often asked what can be done to support young people in Florida affected by a new law that restricts how public school teachers can talk to their students about sexual orientation and gender identity. The law has been criticized by LGBTQ+ and civil rights activists, who say the measure, which they have named the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is discriminatory and dangerous.

“The answer: Listen,” Moricz says. “Listen to the students and respect what they say enough to act on it. Respect our warnings enough to mobilize around them, and respect our pleas enough to vote upon them.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In early May, Moricz, then the senior class president of Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, said he was being “silenced” by his school’s administration after he had organized a walkout earlier in the year to protest the new law.

Moricz, who is openly gay, said his school principal had warned him that his microphone would be cut off during his graduation speech if he mentioned the walkout, his other LGBTQ+ advocacy work or his role as a plaintiff in a complaint challenging the law.

“I am the first openly-gay Class President in my school’s history–this censorship seems to show that they want me to be the last,” Moricz wrote in a Twitter thread in May.

Moricz ended up revising his speech, using “curly hair” – a likely reference to his own tawny ringlets – as a euphemism for his sexual orientation.

“There are going to be so many kids with curly hair who need a community like Pine View, and they won’t have one,” Moricz said during his speech. “Instead, they’ll try to fix themselves so that they can exist in Florida’s humid climate.”

In a statement, Pine View School confirmed that Moricz had met with the school’s principal to discuss “ceremony expectations,” but said the contents of his speech had not been reviewed, NBC-affiliate WFLA-TV reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” law – officially titled the Parental Rights in Education law – during a ceremony in March. Under the measure, public primary school teachers are barred from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Public school educators through high school are prevented from addressing either topic in a manner that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students. Parents under the measure are also granted greater authority to take legal action against school districts believed to be in violation of the law.

School districts across Florida have already begun to introduce policies that limit how LGBTQ+ issues and identities may be talked about in the classroom.

Cardona has been a vocal critic of the law, and in March said the Education Department would be monitoring it for potential civil rights violations.

“I worry about its effects on young people and families in the state,” he said earlier this month when the law officially took effect.

“The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights stands ready,” he said, “and as always, any student who believes they are experiencing discrimination, including harassment, at school or any parent or caregiver who is concerned that their child is experiencing discrimination, is encouraged to file a complaint with our office.”