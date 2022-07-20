Asian American Studies Center to create free online ‘textbook’ for high school teachers

Story at a glance California has allotted $10 million for the creation of a new online textbook that will help high school and college instructors educate students on AAPI history and cultures. The textbook is being created by the Asian American Studies Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. Teachers will be able to access online materials like lesson modules and archival video and footage for free via the “textbook.”

The Asian American Studies Center at the University of California, Los Angeles has received $10 million in state funding for teacher training.

The funds will be used to create a free online textbook of sorts to help high school teachers and college instructors fill in curriculum gaps on Asian American and Pacific Islander experiences, according to a statement from the university.

“The textbook will be the most comprehensive, scholar-informed, online history of AAPIs that redefines the American narrative and opens unlimited possibilities for building a just, multiracial and democratic future,” said Karen Umemoto, Helen and Morgan Chu Endowed Director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center.

The online textbook, which was curated by members of AAPI communities, will include open-access online platforms with lessons for high school and college students.

Chapters will go over AAPI histories, struggles, cultures and contributions and will feature audio, visual and archival artifacts.

“This AAPI Multimedia Textbook produced by the UCLA Asian American Studies Center will provide an authoritative and invaluable resource for California high schools and colleges as we prepare for the teaching of ethnic studies throughout the state,” said California state Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi.

Funds for the new online resource are a one-time allotment in the state budget, according to a statement.

