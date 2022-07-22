Disney swaps ‘fairy godmother’ role at parks for gender-neutral ‘apprentice’

Story at a glance Cast members at The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the Magic Kingdom Theme Park in Florida will now be called Fairy God Mothers’ “apprentices.” Workers at the boutique were formerly called “Fairy God Mother’s in Training.” The new title aims to create a more inclusive environment.

Employees at Disney’s famed Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will get a more gender-neutral title.

Boutique cast members, who help children dress up as their favorite Disney characters, will now be called “Fairy God Mother’s Apprentices” instead of “Fairy God Mother’s in Training” to allow workers who do not identify as women to be a part of the magic.

“Disney will continue their efforts at being more inclusive with all guests & cast members by renaming the Boutique cast members to ‘Fairy God Mother’s Apprentices’ rather than ‘Fairy Godmothers in training’,” Streaming the Magic said in a statement.

“This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character.”

Changing America has reached out to The Walt Disney Corporation for comment.

After closing due to pandemic, The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will reopen at Magic Kingdom Park on Aug. 25, according to the shop’s website.

