Two thirds of Gen Z men ok with trying male oral birth control pill 

Story at a glance Online wellness guide Innerbody Research recently conducted a survey of over 1,000 sexually active adults across four generations to note differences in practice and opinions. Survey crafters found that men in Generation Z are far more likely to be willing to try an oral contraceptive compared to other generations. This increased willingness could be due in part to the influence of Generation Z women, many of whom proudly identify as feminists.

Generation Z has some different thoughts on safe sex compared to older Americans.

In a new report published by Innerbody Research, 81 percent of Generation Z men said they would be willing to try oral contraception.

The online wellness guide called Gen Z’s willingness to try a birth control pill “impressive” compared to older generations. In the same survey, only 65 percent of Millennial men, 64 percent of Boomer men and 58 percent of Gen X men said they would be willing to try taking a pill to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

“It’s good to see a generation of men willing to share the responsibility, though perhaps not entirely surprising since many of their peers — Gen Z women — are vocal feminists,” the report states.

“From a cultural standpoint, Gen Z women worldwide often embrace feminism and see the power of activism. Those active voices register with the men of Gen Z as well,” the report continues. “Young women are standing up for themselves, including in areas such as birth control, and perhaps young men are hearing their message and seen them as equals.”

Report crafters surveyed over 1,000 people who claimed to be sexually active over the past 12 months. Of the survey respondents, 51 percent of them were men and 49 percent were women and all four generations were equally represented.

Although scientists have been trying for years to craft a male birth control pill, there is still none on the market. Researchers at the University of Minnesota recently might have gotten one step closer to actually having one reach human clinical trials.

A team of researchers led by Professor Gunda Georg have shown that their chemical compound has been effective at reducing sperm motility in rats, but there is still a long way to go before it will be available at pharmacies.

