Uber doesn’t have to offer wheelchair-accessible rides in every market, judge rules

Story at a glance A California judge ruled this week that Uber is not required to offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles for disabled customers. The ruling comes after three people who use non-foldable wheelchairs sued the company arguing that it was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. Judge Richard Seeborg found that none of the plaintiffs provided sufficient evidence that the company could run a cost-effective wheelchair-accessible program.

Uber is not required to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles, a California judge ruled this week.

Two plaintiffs from New Orleans who use motorized wheelchairs sued the company for their lack of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, saying it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Another plaintiff, Scott Crawford from Jackson, Mississippi, used the same argument to also file a lawsuit.

The ADA requires that companies make reasonable efforts to provide services to people with disabilities that are equivalent to the services they offer to others.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But U.S. District Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled in San Francisco on Monday that Crawford and the Louisianna co-plaintiffs failed to provide sufficient evidence that the ride-share company violated the law, according to PBS.

In the ruling, Judge Seeborg also argued that the plaintiffs did not provide enough evidence that Uber could run a cost-effective wheelchair-accessible service in both cities, according to The Verge.

Even if Uber were to set up a wheelchair-accessible service, disabled passengers would potentially have to wait long periods of time for those vehicles, Seeborg said according to the outlet.

Uber argued that offering wheelchair-accessible vehicles would be too costly, roughly $800,000 a year in New Orleans and $550,000 in Jackson, and would be too difficult to roll out in either city.

Costs were based on a 16-hour service window on weekdays and 10 hours per weekend day, according to PBS.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS IN MISSOURI

UN CALLS FOR US, OTHERS TO END ‘IMPUNITY’ FOR POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE

RACIAL CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AROUND ROYALS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

PRINCIPAL ESCORTED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AFTER DELIVERING FIERY SPEECH