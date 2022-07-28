UPS workers rally for AC in trucks after heatwave 

Story at a glance UPS workers in New York City took to the streets on Thursday to protest unsafe working conditions. Workers rallied outside a UPS distribution center in Brooklyn, and called on leadership to provide air conditioning in delivery trucks. Unlike Amazon and the USPS, UPS trucks do not have AC and workers need to request fans.

New York UPS workers called out unsafe working conditions during a rally on Thursday a week after a sizzling heat wave scorched the five boroughs.

Temperatures stayed well above 90 degrees in the city for five days with the heat resulting in one death, according to The New York Post.

Workers represented by Local 804 and Teamsters Joint Council 16 protested outside of UPS’ Foster Avenue warehouse in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Ralliers — who gathered next to an inflatable “fat cat” holding a worker by the neck — demanded that employers provide them with air conditioning in their trucks, according to The City.

Delivery workers are not the only UPS workers forced to work in the heat, union leaders told CNBC that UPS distribution centers are “infernos” with limited air conditioning.

“The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority,” a UPS spokesperson told Changing America. “UPS drivers are trained to work outdoors and to manage the effects of hot weather. Preparation, rest, hydration and maintaining good health practices are key to working outdoors.”

The spokesperson added that UPS trucks make frequent stops, about 130 times a day, which requires the engine to be turned off and doors to be opened and closed.

“We have studied heat mitigation with our vehicles and integrated forced air systems with venting to create air flow around the driver and cargo areas,” the spokesperson said. “We optimize the roof of vehicles to minimize heat in the cargo area, alongside insulating the roof of the cab. We also offer fans to drivers upon request.”

