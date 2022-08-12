Army creating first tactical bra for female soldiers

Story at a glance The United States Army is developing a tactical bra for female soldiers. There are currently four prototypes of bra expected to be presented to the Army Uniform Board this fall. All the prototypes use flame-retardant protection and include pullover and front closer styles.

For the first time ever, the United States Army is creating a tactical bra for female soldiers.

The bra, dubbed the Army Tactical Brassier, is in development at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Center in Natick, Mass., according to the Army Times, which was the first to report the bra’s development.

Four different prototypes of the bra are currently being developed. The Solider Center’s Design Pattern Prototype Team is expected to present the prototypes for an evaluation this fall to the Army Uniform Board, the outlet reported.

The bra is meant to add an extra layer of protection for female soldiers and work into their body armor.

If approved, it would make the garment the first tactical bra to be added to the U.S. Army’s uniform.

Women make up about 16 percent of those in active duty in the United States armed forces, according to data from the Brookings Institute.

“If the AUB makes it a program of record, we would want to promote that as a [Soldier Center] accomplishment and win for female Soldiers across the Army,” Jeff Sisto, a public affairs officer with Soldier Center, told the Army Times.

