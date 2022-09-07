Half of US workers say they are ‘quiet quitting’: poll

Story at a glance Over 50 percent of U.S. workers admit to being “quit quitters,” according to a new Gallup Poll. The poll shows that the number of employees who are disengaged with their work has jumped significantly since the pandemic. The most disengaged workers are Gen Z employees or younger millennials.

The trend of “quiet quitting” isn’t dying down.

At least 50 percent of U.S. workers are “quiet quitters,” or employees who have chosen to stop going above and beyond in the workplace, according to a new Gallup poll.

Worker engagement began to drop in the latter half of 2021 at the same time thousands of U.S. workers were opting to leave their current jobs.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Last year, over 47 million people in the United States voluntarily quit their jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an unprecedented exit en masse that has become known as The Great Resignation.

Engagement among workers dropped again in March with the number of actively disengaged workers jumping to 18 percent while the amount of engaged workers hovered at 32 percent, according to the poll.

The ratio of engaged to actively disengaged employees is now at 1.8 to 1, the lowest in almost 10 years.

Workplace engagement was the lowest among remote Gen Z and younger millennial workers, the poll found.

Overall, the decline in engagement is linked to employees not feeling cared for in the workplace, or issues with clarity of expectations or opportunities to learn and grow.

Since the pandemic, the number of younger workers who strongly feel that someone at work cares for them or encourages their development has dropped by 10 percentage points.

And shockingly, only four in 10 remote or hybrid workers under the age of 35 clearly know what is expected of them at work, the poll found.

Another reason for a dip in engagement is related to workers connecting to their organization’s mission or purpose.