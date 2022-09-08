Appeals court upholds Washington state conversion therapy ban

Story at a glance The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday unanimously upheld Washington state’s ban on conversion therapy, ruling against a family therapist that said the law infringes on his constitutional rights and targets his Christian beliefs. Washington state legislators in 2018 passed the law, which subjects health care providers to discipline for attempting to change a minor patient’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Major medical groups have labeled conversion therapy as a discredited practice that harms LGBTQ+ youth.

A federal appeals court this week voted to uphold a Washington state law preventing state-licensed mental health care providers from practicing so-called conversion therapy on minor patients.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday unanimously upheld the state’s ban on conversion therapy, ruling that the state legislature had acted rationally in 2018 when it passed legislation that bars physicians from seeking to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Brian Tingley, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Washington state, had challenged the law in a complaint filed last year, arguing that it violated his rights under the U.S. Constitution and was “unconstitutionally vague” under the 14th Amendment.

Tingley said the law targets his Christian beliefs and has forced him to self-censor. While he does believe that “sexual relationships are beautiful and healthy,” that can only be true if those relationships occur “between one man and one woman committed to each other through marriage.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

A district court judge last August dismissed Tingley’s claim, citing a 2014 9th Circuit ruling that upheld a “substantially similar” law in California that subjects state-licensed mental health care providers to discipline for practicing conversion therapy on minors.

A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed that decision.

“States do not lose the power to regulate the safety of medical treatments performed under the authority of a state license merely because those treatments are implemented through speech rather than through scalpel,” 9th Circuit Judge Ronald Gould wrote Tuesday in the ruling.

Attorneys for Tingley said they plan to file another appeal, Reuters reported.

“The government has no business censoring conversations between clients and counselors,” Roger Brooks, one of Tingley’s lawyers, told the outlet.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Tuesday said the ruling was “another legal victory” for his office in defending the state ban on conversion therapy, which subjects providers to fines or license suspension or revocation for attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a child younger than 18.

Under the law, “conversion therapy” does not include counseling or psychotherapies that “provide acceptance, support and understanding” of young patients or that facilitate healthy coping, social support and identity exploration and development.

Including Washington, 20 states and the District of Columbia have laws or policies in place that ban conversion therapy for minors, and six states have partial bans, according to the Movement Advancement Project, which tracks legislation affecting LGBTQ+ people.

Three states – Alabama, Georgia and Florida – are located in a federal judicial circuit with an injunction that prevents the enforcement of bans on conversion therapy for minors.

Major medical groups have condemned the practice as harmful and say it is based on an “unfounded misconception of sexual orientation and gender identity.”

According to data from the Williams Institute, lesbian, gay and bisexual people in the U.S. that have undergone conversion therapy are nearly twice as likely to report having contemplated suicide.

The same study found that 7 percent of lesbian, gay and bisexual adults had experienced conversion therapy at some point in their lives, most of them from religious leaders. Roughly a third said they had received conversion therapy from a health care provider.



A study published last year by The Trevor Project, a leading LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention group, found that 17 percent of LGBTQ+ young people reported being subjected to efforts intended to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.