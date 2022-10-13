Personal harms wrought by COVID-19 increased Americans’ support for equality: study

Story at a glance New research out of Washington University in St. Louis shows those directly affected by the pandemic were more likely to support efforts to curb inequality one year later. Study authors say the findings offer a silver lining to the crisis, as more individuals may advocate for equality going forward. Results are based on three surveys carried out between May 2020 and May 2021.

Americans who experienced personal harm throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — whether in the form of infection, financial hardship or psychological distress — were more likely to support and push for equality one year later, according to a new study published by Washington University in St. Louis.

The study was conducted as a three-part longitudinal survey beginning in May 2020, with follow-ups in October 2020 and May 2021.

A total of 688 U.S. adults completed all three surveys. Results showed those personally harmed at the start of the pandemic were able to better appreciate how structural factors contribute to inequality. A year later, these respondents were more likely to advocate for equality.

The latter issue was measured based on individuals’ support for programs like universal health care and their efforts to engage with a public official to express support for reducing inequality.

In comparison, the 30 percent of respondents who merely observed the pandemic and experienced no type of personal harm did not report an increase in advocacy for equality one year later.

“This discovery was important because it explains why other large-scale negative events — like natural disasters — may not influence people’s attitudes or produce broad cultural change if they feel personally unaffected by them,” said lead author Hannah J. Birnbaum in a statement.

“Unlike long-term situations like poverty or discrimination, it was harder for people to blame harm caused by the pandemic on personal choices,” Birnbaum added.

Throughout the pandemic, lawmakers and public health experts alike raised alarms about the disproportionate toll the crisis took on underserved populations.

Low-income communities, communities of color and LGBT people experienced greater health risks, more joblessness and greater declines in psychological well-being compared with wealthy, white individuals.

In particular, America’s billionaires saw an increase in their fortunes, as well, particularly in the tech sector.

The research suggests harms resulting from COVID-19 could have long-lasting impacts on Americans’ attitudes and beliefs towards inequality.

“Just like the Great Depression defined our grandparents’ generation, the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on ours,” Birnbaum said.