MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts

Story at a glance The investment marks the largest single donation to the Girl Scouts in its more than 100-year history. Girl Scout enrollment rates fell by around 30 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will go toward engaging a wide range of communities and climate-proofing camp infrastructure across the country.

MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its branches, the largest single donation to the organization in history.

The philanthropist’s decision was first reported by ABC’s Today. Girl Scout CEO Sofia Chang called the donation an “investment in girls.”

“Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Chang said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Girl Scouts of the USA was first formed in 1912 in Savannah, Ga., and has since grown into 111 councils across the country with a presence in every zip code.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Although some may assume the troops’ annual cookie sales may sufficiently fund the organization, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on membership rates, and organizers say the new investment will help the group recover.

Between 2019 and 2020, around 1.4 million girls participated in the organization. But 2021-22 rates show a decline of about 30 percent to about 1 million participants.

Additional plans include supporting volunteers and staff, along with making camp properties more resistant to climate change. The funds will also help support science and technology education for members and help make the organization more accessible to under-engaged communities.

“The support from all our donors, including this generous donation from Ms. Scott, is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We’re excited to prove how Ms. Scott’s investment in girls will change the world—because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed,” Chang said in a release.

Before Scott made the donation to the Scouts, less than 2 percent of all U.S. annual giving benefitted girl and women focused organizations, according to the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

Since 2019, Scott has donated around $12 billion, including a $275 million gift to Planned Parenthood last year.

Scott was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. When the two divorced, Scott received a 4 percent stake in the company. Her total net worth is $34.7 billion.