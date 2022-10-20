Racial disparities seen among patients who get advanced heart failure therapies: research 

Story at a glance Research has long show Black patients are at a heightened risk of heart failure. The new study found white patients were twice as likely as Black patients to be treated with heart transplants and mechanical heart pumps. Researchers suggest implicit bias training and other efforts to combat racial discrepancies in healthcare decision-making.

Black patients are receiving essential therapies at advanced health failure centers about half as often as white patients, according to a new study backed by the National Institutes of Health.

The research found that white patients were about twice as likely as Black patients to be treated with end-stage heart failure therapies like mechanical heart pumps and heart transplants.

Among the 377 patients studied, 22 percent of white adults received a heart transplant or mechanical heart pump. For Black adults, that figure was halved, at just 11 percent who received the treatments.

An estimated 600,000 Americans have end-stage heart failure, according to the study, with research indicating greater risk and higher mortality rates among Black adults.

These results aren’t novel, as racial disparities in heart failure therapies have long been noted, but the specific reasons behind the disparities has been difficult for researchers to pin down.

According to the researchers, the new findings undercut suggestions that the racial disparities have to do with patients’ treatment preferences. In the study, both Black and white patients had similar treatment preferences, but Black patients were less likely to receive those treatments.

The discrepancy persists “even after adjusting for [heart failure] severity, quality of life, and social determinants of health, despite similar care preferences,” the study found.

“This residual inequity may be a consequence of structural racism and discrimination or provider bias impacting decision-making,” the study concludes.

The study authors recommended implicit bias training and partnerships between the medical centers and “disparity experts” who could purportedly help detect biases during key decision-making moments.

Racism in the U.S. health care system has come under heightened scrutiny in recent years as new research highlights longstanding disparities in patient treatment and care, stemming both from biased practices and individual provider bias.

The disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, on communities of color helped underscore the impacts of systemic and structural racism in the health care landscape broadly.

The new study comes from the Registry of Vital Information for VADs in Ambulatory Life, supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). Of the 377 patients in the study, 100 identified as Black.