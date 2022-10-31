Florida moves closer to banning gender-affirming care for minors

Story at a glance A joint committee of the Florida Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted Friday to begin drafting a rule to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. Both boards will meet again on Nov. 4 to finalize the proposed rule, which seeks to overhaul the state’s established standard of care for gender dysphoria in youth under 18. Friday’s vote is one of several moves taken by Florida officials this year to restrict access to gender-affirming care.

Members of Florida’s medical boards during a meeting Friday in Orlando voted to begin drafting a rule to ban gender-affirming health care including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth as treatment for gender dysphoria.

A joint committee of the Florida Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to begin drafting the rule after hours of contentious public and expert testimony.

Both boards will meet again on Nov. 4 to finalize the proposed rule, which seeks to overhaul the state’s established standard of care for gender dysphoria in youth under 18.

Members of each board were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has openly criticized doctors who provide gender-affirming health care to minors, accusing them of “disfiguring” children and stating they should be sued.

Florida’s Board of Medicine first convened on the issue in August, just days after state health officials filed a petition for board members to create a new standard of care for transgender youth, citing a lack of “quality evidence” certifying the safety and efficacy of treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The petition argues that minors do not possess the “cognitive or emotional maturity” to comprehend the consequences of receiving gender-affirming medical care.

States including Arkansas, Alabama and Arizona have passed laws that prohibit certain types of gender-affirming care for transgender youth under 18, with lawmakers in those states similarly arguing that children are unable to fully consent to treatment.

While Florida’s Board of Medicine is the first in the nation to consider drafting a rule to ban gender-affirming care for minors, the state has taken other steps this year to create additional barriers for transgender youth and adults seeking access to such treatment.

In guidance released in April, Florida’s Health Department said gender-affirming health care – including social transition, which typically involves a person changing their name or pronouns or wearing clothing that matches their gender identity – should not be accessible to youth under 18.

The guidance, which is inconsistent with the recommendations of accredited medical organizations including the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics, was released in response to a fact sheet released earlier that month by the Department Health and Human Services (HHS) supporting gender-affirming health care for transgender people of all ages.

Using the state Health Department’s guidance, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which controls most of the state’s Medicaid program, in June published a notice for a proposed rule to eliminate coverage for gender-affirming health care for transgender residents.

The agency in June also released its own report on gender-affirming medical care that has been criticized by the mainstream medical community and accused of using research from individuals with documented anti-transgender biases.

In August, the AHCA enacted a rule that prohibits transgender Floridians from using Medicaid to help cover the cost of puberty blockers, hormones, gender-affirming surgeries or “any other procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics” when those procedures are used to treat gender dysphoria.

Experts have said the move likely violates a section of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits health programs from discriminating on the basis of sex. Similar Medicaid exclusions enforced by other states have been reversed by court orders for violating federal law and the constitutional rights of transgender Americans.

Florida officials this year have enacted additional policies targeting LGBTQ issues and identities that civil rights groups have warned will make the state a more hostile place for LGBTQ youth.

Under a new education law that took effect in July, the ability of Florida public school teachers through high school to teach their students about sexual orientation and gender identity is substantially restricted. Educators who refuse to comply with the law could lose their licenses.

Florida’s Board of Education earlier this week approved a rule that prevents schools from allowing transgender youth to use facilities consistent with their gender identity unless a notice is posted on the school district’s website and a letter is sent to all parents with children in the district.