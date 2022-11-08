Here are the states where people get time off to vote

Story at a glance

Election Day here and millions of Americans will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections.

While there is no federal law that grants workers time off to vote, about half of U.S. states have legislation in place giving workers at least some time off to go to the polls.

Most of the laws grant workers between one and three hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day.

Nearly 40 million ballots have already been cast ahead of the 2022 midterm elections taking place on Tuesday.

However, millions of Americans will have to find the time in their workday Tuesday to head to the polls and vote in-person.

There is no federal law that grants workers time off to vote, but nearly half of all U.S. states have a mandate in place granting workers at least some time off to cast their ballots.

Here is a list of the states with mandates that grant workers both paid and unpaid time off to head to the polls.

Alabama: Alabama law allows for workers to get one hour of unpaid time off to vote on an election day if they give “reasonable notice” to their employer.

Alaska: Alaska law requires employers to give workers as much time as they need to vote unless employees have two hours before or after work to cast their ballots.

Arizona: State law requires that employers give workers paid time off to go vote if they do not have three consecutive hours to go to the polls before or after work.

Arkansas: Employers are required to give workers time off to vote during the workday. Any employer that fails to do so could face fines under state law.

California: State law entitles workers to two hours of paid time off to vote if they do not have enough time to do so outside of working hours.

Colorado: Workers in the state are allowed two hours of paid time off to vote under state law.

District of Columbia: Employers are required to give workers two hours of time off to vote. Employers may request that workers who need time to vote give them advanced notice though.

Georgia: Under state law, workers can get up to two hours off to vote but must give employers advanced notice. Employers can specify the hours that a worker can be absent to vote.

Hawaii: Workers are allowed up to two hours off from work to vote but employers can ask for verification that they voted.

Illinois: Under state law, workers can get 2 hours of paid time off to vote but must give their employers advanced notice as to the reason for the absence.

Iowa: Workers are entitled to three hours paid time off to vote but workers must apply for time off in writing to their employers ahead of election day.

Kansas: Workers are entitled to two hours of paid time off to vote.

Kentucky: Employers in this state must give workers four hours of unpaid time off to vote but they can specify when employees get to take that time off.

Maryland: Under state law, employers must give workers two hours of paid time off to vote.

Massachusetts: Employers must give workers two hours of unpaid time off to vote once polls open on election day.

Minnesota: Workers have a right to be absent from work for “the time necessary” to vote and not lose any wages.

Missouri: Workers are entitled to three hours of paid time off work to vote after polls open.

Nebraska: Registered voters can get two hours of paid time off to vote under state law.

Nevada: Employers must give workers between one to three hours of paid time off to vote.

New Mexico: Workers are entitled to two hours of paid time off between the hours that polls are open and closed to vote. Employers do have the option of designating the time workers can be absent.

New York: Workers can take two hours of paid time off during their workday to vote but only if they do not have four hours before or after their workday to head to the polls. Workers who need time off to vote must notify their employer at least two days ahead of election day.

Ohio: Workers can take a “reasonable amount of time” off to vote on Election Day.

Oklahoma: Employers must give their workers two hours of paid time off to vote. If it takes a worker more than two hours to get to a poll, then employers must grant the worker “sufficient time” to cast their ballot.

South Dakota: Workers are allowed two hours of paid time off to vote under state law. The law also notes that workers who need more than two hours to get to a poll will not be required to go to work on the day they chose to vote.

Tennessee: Employers are required to give workers up to three hours of paid time off to vote if they do not have three hours before or after work to go to the polls.

Texas: An employer cannot try to prevent a worker from taking time off from the workday to vote.

Utah: Workers are entitled to two hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day but must notify their employer beforehand.

West Virginia: Employers are required to give up to three hours of paid time off to workers to vote.

Wisconsin: Workers can get up to three hours of unpaid time off to vote and their employer can specify when they can be absent from work.

Wyoming: Workers are allowed one hour of paid time off to vote.