University of California workers strike for higher pay, better benefits

Story at a glance

Close to 50,000 academic workers across the University of California system walked out of work on Monday.

The United Auto Workers, the union representing the workers, claim it is the largest strike of workers at an academic institution in the nation’s history.

Workers are striking for better pay and better benefits amid rising housing costs and inflation.

Thousands of academic workers across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job on Monday.

Roughly 48,000 teaching assistants, researchers and other university workers took part in the largest academic strike in U.S. history, according the United Auto Workers (UAW), which represents the workers.

Workers are calling for better pay with a minimum salary of $54,000 a year for all graduate workers and an annual base salary of $70,000 a year for post-docs amid rising housing costs and inflation.

University of California workers are also demanding reimbursement for transportation, expanded health care coverage and better child care benefits.

“Our union stands with our members in California as they fight for fairness and an equitable collective bargaining agreement,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement about the strike.

“We urge the University of California to stop their misconduct and bargain in good faith with their academic workers who perform critical work every day.”

Talks have been taking place for a year. The union has accused the system of bargaining in bad faith and for failing to provide information on how is in their bargaining unit, according to The Washington Post.

“Throughout the negotiations, UC has listened carefully to the union’s concerns and bargained in good faith, as illustrated by the many tentative agreements reached thus far including on topics underlying the UAW’s allegations,” administrators said in a statement.

“Despite these claims, UC remains committed to continuing its good faith efforts to reach agreements with UAW as quickly as possible.”

The strike could impact classes for the state university system’s roughly 300,000 students as well as transportation. It all depends on the amount of time workers choose to picket.

Students at the University of California, Berkeley were encouraged to keep attending classes but were warned that the strike could disrupt classes or the grading of assignments, according to an informational website for students on the strike.

“We have been bargaining throughout the weekend and while important progress has been made, we are still far apart on many of the issues that will make UC a more equitable university: dignified compensation that addresses the crisis of affordable housing, access to transportation benefits so those who must commute can do so affordably and with a minimal carbon footprint, Non-Resident Supplemental Tuition Remission, and appointment lengths,” said Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 2865, which represents 19,000 of the 48,000 workers.