Two Black quarterbacks to face off in Super Bowl for first time

Story at a glance

Two Black starting quarterbacks will compete against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

In American football, the quarterback is the leader of the offensive team and considered to be the most important player.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, two Black starting quarterbacks will compete against each other.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory during the AFC championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 despite playing on an injured ankle.

If the Kansas City Chiefs take home the Lombardi Trophy, Mahomes would become the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowl championships.

Hurts stands the chance of becoming the fourth Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl if the Eagles are victorious next month.

Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 1988, 42 years after the NFL became reintegrated.

That year the Washington Commanders, then called the Washington Redskins, competed against and defeated the Denver Broncos.

It was 26 years before a Super Bowl would star another Black quarterback.

Russell Wilson became the second Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos in 2014. Mahomes became the third Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 2020 when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.