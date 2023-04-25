These are the highest-paying internships

Story at a glance

Employment review website Glassdoor released a report of the highest paying internships in the country.

Tech companies dominate the list despite the recent wave of layoffs hitting the industry.

Financial service software company Stripe boasts the highest paying internship.

The highest paying internship in the country compensates interns over $9,000 a month, according to a new report.

That’s a good deal more than the average intern earns: about $24.63 an hour last year, according to the report published by Glassdoor on Tuesday. That figure marked an 11 percent increase from the year before.

The report ranks the 25 highest paying internships being in the United States in 2023. The bulk of those internships are offered by tech companies, despite the wave of layoffs that have hit the industry this year. In April alone, Bloomberg reported that Apple planned to cut a small number of corporate positions on its retail team, Lyft said it plans to layoff at least 1,200 employees and Meta announced it would layoff 10,000 workers in the coming months.

Apple and Lyft didn’t make Glassdoor’s list, but Meta and 15 other tech companies did — including Stripe, which came in at number one in the country. The remaining spots went to five finance companies, three consulting firms and one auto manufacturer.

Here are the 25 companies with the highest paying internships:

Stripe- $9,064 a month

Roblox- $9,017

NVIDIA – $8,280

Coinbase – $8,206

Meta – $8,160

Capital One – $8,050

Credit Suisse – $7,947

Bain & Company – $7,873

Amazon – $7,809

EY- Parthenon – $7,651

Tik Tok -$7,619

Adobe -$7,568

Snap – $7,520

HubSpot – $7,477

Splunk -$7,375

LinkedIn – $7,360

Twitter -$ 7,290

BlackRock – $7,270

J.P. Morgan – $7, 188

McKinsey & Company – $7,170

Uber – $7,090

Citi – $7,025

ServiceNow -$6,989

Rivian -$6,988

Microsoft -$6,934

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.