Here are the states where people most need lawyers

A new study from The Patel Firm looked at the average monthly search volume for lawyers in each state.

Lawyers at the Texas-based firm then ranked each state on where lawyers were searched for the most per 100,000 people.

Colorado came in first place for the state where lawyers are needed the most.

Colorado, North Carolina and Georgia are the states where people need a lawyer the most, according to a new study.

The study was conducted by lawyers at The Patel Firm, a Texas-based personal injury law firm, and ranks each state based on the average monthly search volume for lawyers per 100,000 residents.

Colorado came in first with 534.1 searches per 100,000 residents a month, the study found.

People in The Centennial State were most interested in finding family, immigration and employment lawyers, according to the study.

North Carolina came in second place with a search volume of 426.2 per 100,000 people a month while Georgia came in third with 405.4 residents searching for an attorney per 100,000 people.

Montana is the state where people need a lawyer the least with 197.6 searchers per 100,000 people, according to the study.

Idaho, South Dakota and Nebraska are also states where residents appear to need a lawyer the least.

Here are the 10 states where people need lawyers the most:

Colorado—534.1 searches per 100,000 people.

North Carolina—462.2 searches per 100,000 people.

Georgia—405.4 searches per 100,000 people.

New York—396.4 searches per 100,000 people.

Florida—393.4 searches per 100,000 people.

Virginia—375.8 searches per 100,000 people.

Maryland—374.3 searches per 100,000 people.

New Jersey—370.8 searches per 100,000 people.

Illinois—366.6 searches per 100,000 people.

Pennsylvania—358.3 searches per 100,000 people.

Here are the 10 states where people need lawyers the least:

1.Montana—197.6 searches per 100,000 people.

2.Alaska—199.1 searches per 100,000 people.

3.Idaho—205.5 searches per 100,000 people.

4. South Dakota—207.5 searches per 100,000 people.

5. Nebraska—216.4 searches per 100,000 people.

6. North Dakota—230.0 searches per 100,000 people.

7.Hawaii—239.7 searches per 100,000 people.

8. Wyoming—241.4 searches per 100,000 people.

9. Kansas—241.6 searches per 100,000 people.

10.Minnesota—243.2 searches per 100,000 people.

