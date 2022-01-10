Zelda Williams, daughter of the late comedic actor Robin Williams, has a message for fans of the recently deceased Bob Saget.

Zelda Williams arrives at The Art of Elysium's Ninth annual Heaven Gala at 3LABS on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

“While outpouring love in memory of Bob Saget today, please try to be mindful of the mourning, and privacy, of his loved ones. Don’t bombard them if they have socials,” Zelda Williams tweeted. “Don’t consume clickbait media that may have invaded their privacy or violated their safety. They’re human.”

“It’s always disheartening when we lose entertainers that touched us thru their work, often doubly so when they were universally known for being kind, caring and funny,” Zelda Williams added. “RIP to Bob Saget, and my heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

Saget, who many will remember as the star of the television series “Full House,” was found dead in his hotel room near Orlando, Fla., Sunday, TMZ first reported.

The Orange County Sherrif’s office later confirmed his death on twitter. The department said officers responded to a call about an “unresponsive man” at the Ritz Carlton, Orlando, Grand Lakes. They identified the man as Bob Saget and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of Saget’s death is still unknown, but officials say they did not see any signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget, who was on tour at the time of his death, passed away a day after performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., south of Jacksonville. Shortly after his death was reported, fans and co-stars began flooding social media platforms with tributes to Saget.

Fans of Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014, also took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic actor. Zelda Williams gently reminded followers to respect grieving family members and to remember that their social media accounts are not memorials.

As someone who went thru it, I try to gently remind the little slice of the world that listens to try not to treat the loved ones of famous losses as memorials to them. They’re people, in a lot of pain, and being turned into a signpost for other’s loss can be very, very hard. https://t.co/k2M6PWgWvi — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) January 10, 2022

