BYU ‘Y’ lit in colors of transgender pride flag

Just over a year ago the “Y” was lit in rainbow colors to show support for the school’s LGBTQ+ population. The university responded to that demonstration by cracking down on unapproved protests and gatherings of more than two students on school grounds.

The school’s same-sex dating ban was the subject of an Education Department probe earlier this year, which was later dropped because of the school’s religious affiliations, which grants it some exemptions to Title IX.

LGBTQ+ allies on Saturday evening lit Brigham Young University’s (BYU) “Y” in pink, blue and white to show support for transgender people in Utah and nationwide as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation largely targeting trans youth takes over state legislatures.

The Utah school’s iconic “Y”, which sits atop the mountain overlooking BYU, was lit in rainbow colors by LGBTQ+ students and allies a year earlier to show support for the LGBTQ+ community and call out the university’s ban on same-sex relationships.

Shortly after, the school, which is affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said it would take a harder stance on unapproved gatherings and demonstrations on university property, including the “Y”.

“The university may monitor and record Demonstrations for compliance with this and other university policies. Current students, faculty, administrative employees, and staff who violate this policy may be subject to the university’s disciplinary processes,” the school’s demonstration policy reads.

Under the policy, students and staff affiliated with the university may also be arrested for trespassing if they continue to demonstrate on school property after being directed to leave by “authorized university personnel or law enforcement.” Individuals who are not associated with BYU may be banned from school grounds or arrested for trespassing, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

On Saturday, protesters ignored those warnings, ascending “Y Mountain” armed with flashlights to light the “Y” with the colors of the transgender pride flag. There were no arrests made or citations given despite police presence at the event, according to the podcast “Latter Gay Stories,” which also livestreamed the event.

“Everyone that was up there was briefed that it is possible that they could be arrested,” Jerilyn Pool, a board member of the Pride Council in Provo, Utah, where BYU is located, told the Salt Lake Tribune. “And every single person is willing to be arrested, if it means keeping LGBTQ students at BYU safe.”

The university was recently the subject of an Education Department probe into a ban on same-sex relationships among students. While BYU amended its Honor Code in 2020 to remove a rule banning “homosexual behavior,” it later clarified that students in same-sex relationships who engaged in public displays of affection like hand-holding or kissing would be subject to disciplinary action.

The Education Department in February dropped its investigation and dismissed a complaint against the school’s dating ban, claiming the university is entitled to a number of exemptions from Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, because of its religious affiliations.

Outside of BYU, LGBTQ+ people in Utah, particularly trans people, worry their rights will be stripped away as a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation washes over the nation.

A bill seeking to prevent transgender girls from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity was recently passed by the Utah state legislature, though Gov. Spencer Cox (R) has already said he will not sign it into law.

“With ongoing trans issues all across the nation, and especially in Utah, it’s important to shine a light on the trans community,” Pool told the Salt Lake Tribune, “so that they know they have allies here in Utah.”

