Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is ‘threatened’ by trans women

Story at a glance Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) said she feels “threatened” by transgender women who are “aggressively replacing” cisgender women.

Taylor Greene in a tweet referred to trans women as “biological men,” which is often used by anti-transgender activists to imply that trans people are not who they say they are.

Taylor Greene was responding to a now-deleted tweet from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which implied that Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who is a transgender woman, is a man.

Taylor Greene in a tweet on Tuesday referred to trans women as “biological men,” a term often used by anti-LGBTQ+ activists to imply that trans people are not who they say they are, according to the media advocacy group GLAAD.

“As a woman, I feel threatened because biological men are aggressively replacing women,” Taylor Greene wrote on Twitter. “All of my life, as an American women, I’ve been equal in every place to men, but not anymore.”

Taylor Greene was replying to a tweet by conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticizing USA Today for naming Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who is transgender, one of its “Women of the Year.”

Carlson in his tweet, which has since been deleted by Twitter for violating the platform’s rules, included screenshots of two other deleted tweets which referred to Levine as a man.

One of the tweets came from the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who asked, “Where are the feminists?” following USA Today’s announcement. The other came from the conservative Christian satirical blog The Babylon Bee, which named Levine their “Man of the Year.”

“But wait,” Carlson wrote. “Both of these tweets are true.”

Carlson and Taylor Greene’s criticism of USA Today and Levine comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) also took aim at the four-star admiral, tweeting a photo of the USA Today announcement naming Levine as one of its “Women of the Year” and writing: “Rachel Levine is a man.”

Paxton later doubled down on that statement, intentionally misgendering Levine for a second time on Twitter after his original tweet was flagged for violating Twitter’s rules about hateful conduct.

“Yesterday I stated an irrefutable scientific fact: Rachel Levin is a man,” he wrote Friday in a statement. “I pointed this out after USA Today named him ‘Woman’ of the Year. But Levine is not a woman. He has one X and one Y chromosome and other male-sex characteristics.”

“I just follow the science,” Paxton added. That tweet has also been flagged by Twitter for hateful content, and users are not able to like or comment on it.

Conservative attacks on Levine also come as more than 100 bills under consideration in state legislatures across the country seek to restrict the rights of transgender Americans. Roughly half aim to bar trans youth from competing in student athletics — an issue amplified by the recent success of the transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, who last week became the first trans woman to win a national Division I championship.

Thomas’ success has helped ignite a national debate over whether transgender female athletes should be allowed to compete against cisgender women. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday announced that he would not recognize Thomas’ NCAA win and declared second-place finisher Emma Weyant the “rightful” winner.

