Orlando Pride apologizes for blocking ‘Gay’ banner at soccer match

Orlando Pride apologized after it told an organization of supporters they were not allowed to display a banner that said “Gay” at a match.

The Black Swans Drinking Club tweeted that the team deemed the sign political and made them remove it.

“Moving forward, the Black Swans have approval to hang the banner at Pride home matches if they wish to do so.”

Orlando Pride soccer team apologized Tuesday after it told an organization of supporters they were not allowed to display a banner that said “Gay” at a match this weekend.

The Black Swans Drinking Club, an organization created to support the team on behalf of the National Women’s Soccer League, asked to hang the banner to protest Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would limit discussion of gender and sexuality in schools. The organization later tweeted that the team deemed the sign political and made them remove it.

“It is a privilege and duty to create a safe, inclusive environment at Orlando Pride matches, and the Club deeply apologizes for violating that trust through this incorrect decision,” Orlando Pride wrote in a joint statement with the Black Swans. “Moving forward, the Black Swans have approval to hang the banner at Pride home matches if they wish to do so.”

The team released a statement in late February condemning the legislation, which is expected to be signed into law.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

NASA’S MARS HELICOPTER WILL CONTINUE FLYING ON RED PLANET

WOLVERINE CAPTURED, COLLARED IN ‘ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE’ FOR UTAH RESEARCHERS

HEAVY ALCOHOL USE LINKED TO 232M MISSED WORKDAYS IN US EACH YEAR

WHAT HAPPENS IF BIDEN CANCELS STUDENT LOANS?

FLORIDA’S FIRST OPENLY GAY STATE SENATOR ON ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ PASSING: ‘THE AIR WAS TAKEN OUT OF THE ROOM’