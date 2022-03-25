Amazon workers in New York cast ballot for union

Story at a glance Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island cast their vote on whether to unionize Friday.

Employees at the JFK8 warehouse will have until Wednesday, March 30 to cast their ballots.

If the vote is successful, it will be the first time a group of Amazon employees will have voted to unionize.

Amazon workers at Staten Island’s largest warehouse will vote Friday on whether they want to unionize.

The move to unionize was started by former JFK8 warehouse employee Chris Smalls who created the independent Amazon Labor Union after being fired from the company in March of 2020, according to The Washington Post.

JKF8’s roughly 7,500 workers will have until Wednesday, March 30 to cast their ballots. If the majority of workers vote to unionize, the move will be a first for the company which has a history of crushing organized labor movements.

Pro-union leadership has said they want better working conditions, pay and benefits, according to Barron’s, with some workers stating that the company has not done enough to protect employees during the COVID-19.

Instead, the e-commerce giant focused on fulfillment quotas as the pandemic boosted online orders, the outlet reported.

Ahead of the vote, Amazon has reportedly slammed warehouse workers on Staten Island with phone calls, Instagram ads, Facebook posts, anti-union signs in warehouse bathrooms and hallways and anti-union letters and mailers sent to employees’ homes, according to Vice.

“JFK8 is a place of opportunity,” “JFK8 is a tribute to the power of diversity,” one of the letters from JFK8’s station manager reads, VICE reported. “I encourage you to vote NO to the Amazon Labor Union.”

“Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have,“ Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told Barron’s. “As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”

