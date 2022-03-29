Research finds most adults support trans rights – but it depends on where they get their news

Story at a glance More than 70 percent of adults believe transgender people should have equal rights and be protected from violence and discrimination, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

According to the report, outlets like Fox News, Breitbart, The Daily Wire and Newsmax “especially” contribute to the erasure of trans and nonbinary communities.

Almost 80 percent of adults who consume mostly left-leaning media said they believed transgender people deserve support and healthcare that affirms their “authentic gender.”

Media coverage of issues related to the transgender community has a significant impact on society’s perception of trans individuals, according to new research from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Often, media sources – either intentionally or inadvertently – perpetuate stereotypes and further stigmatization of trans and nonbinary people in the way they cover them.

According to the report, half of adults say they are either “very” or “somewhat” unfamiliar with topics and issues about transgender and nonbinary people, with 52 percent also reporting that the news and media they regularly consume did not mention transgender or nonbinary individuals at some point in the last week.

A Pew Research Center report published over the summer found that more than 40 percent of U.S. adults personally know someone who is transgender, and those that do are more likely to say that greater acceptance of trans people is good for society in general.

According to the HRC report, which collected data from more than 4,000 American adults, more than 70 percent of those surveyed believe trans people should “have equal rights and be able to live free of violence and discrimination.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But a person’s perception of transgender and nonbinary people depends greatly on where they get their news, according to the report. Outlets like Fox News, Breitbart, The Daily Wire and Newsmax “especially” contribute to the erasure and marginalization of the trans and nonbinary communities by ignoring them altogether.

“Increased visibility and corresponding misinformation, especially from right-leaning media outlets, have underlined the need for representation in all areas to be not only numerous, but authentic to the lives and stories of transgender and non-binary people,” Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research and training at the Human Rights Campaign, said Tuesday in a statement.

According to the report, roughly three-in-ten respondents said they did not often see stories showing how “transgender people are like me, my friends and my family.” A similar percentage noted that their news and media sources did not show transgender people “living everyday lives.”

A majority of respondents – 51 percent – who consume only right-leaning news said they could best serve transgender and nonbinary people by “helping them to live as the sex they were born,” or their sex assigned at birth. Just over 30 percent of adults who consume right-leaning news agreed that trans people seek equal treatment under the law.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, nearly 80 percent of adults who consume mostly left-leaning media or media that does not include right-leaning sources said they believed “any transgender person deserves support and healthcare that helps them to live as their authentic gender.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

OMICRON LASTS LONGER ON SURFACES AND SKIN THAN PREVIOUS VARIANTS: STUDIES

FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY CALLS FOR CANCELLATION OF DEBT FOR ALL STUDENT LOAN HOLDERS

TEXAS HAS ENOUGH WIND AND SOLAR POWER TO REPLACE COAL ALMOST ENTIRELY

HERE ARE THE LAWMAKERS THAT REPRESENT THE LARGEST UKRAINIAN COMMUNITIES IN THE US

NASA’S MARS HELICOPTER WILL CONTINUE FLYING ON RED PLANET