How to spot disinformation around the war in Ukraine

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, false information about the conflict began circulating online — like the now-debunked story about the Ukrainian fighter pilot known as the “Ghost of Kyiv” who was rumored to have brought down six Russian planes.

Distorted footage and false claims about the war quickly filled Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter, with critics saying these social media platforms have not done enough to stop disinformation campaigns.

While companies like Meta and Google have taken steps to mitigate the spread of disinformation, for instance no longer allowing Russian state media to run ads on their platforms, misleading content can still slip through these measures.

But experts tell Changing America there are some ways individual users can identify disinformation and factcheck their feeds.

What to do if you encounter potentially false information about the war in Ukraine, especially on social media

The first step to fighting misinformation and disinformation is understanding the difference between the two terms. Misinformation is information that someone shares not realizing that it is untruthful or misleading, according to First Draft, a nonprofit coalition that gives guidance on how to verify information found online.

Disinformation is false or misleading information created to cause harm, garner political influence or lead to financial gain, according to the organization.

A quick and easy way to spread disinformation is through photographs or video footage, given its ability to grab viewers’ attention. It is common for those wanting to spread false information to use an existing photo or footage and claim that it is something new during times of crisis to sew confusion.

Earlier this month, a video of what appeared to be a Ukrainian man and woman smearing fake blood on their faces went viral as evidence that the conflict is merely a hoax orchestrated by Ukraine. However, the footage is unrelated to the war and is actually from a Ukrainian television series called Contamin, shot in 2020.

Another example of a piece of disinformation that has spread during the conflict is that actor Steven Seagal is now fighting with Russian special forces in Ukraine.

In February, an image of a man with black hair tied back in a ponytail with sunglasses that bared a resemblance to the 69-year-old actor fighting alongside Russian soldiers was released in what looked like a tweet from CNN. A video that claimed to be from Sky News began to circulate online that the actor was helping Russia invade Ukraine. Although the 80s action star has made some sympathetic comments toward Russia, there is no evidence that the claim is based on anything factual.

When encountering a suspicious looking image making a major claim on Twitter, director of Factcheck.org Eugene Kiely recommends first checking to see if the tweet is coming from a verified account.

Checking the date that the Twitter account was created and how many followers it has can also be useful in determining if the account is a reliable source. If a twitter account says that it belongs to a reporter from a news outlet but it is unverified, has significantly fewer followers compared to its alleged colleagues and was recently created, those are some serious red flags.

When reading a tweet related to the war in Ukraine, it is also important to check the location of the person tweeting images or information and whether they are spreading original information or just retweeting something else they have spotted on the site. Always refer to the source.

When it comes to images about the conflict, a reverse image search can help answer questions on whether the photo is unverified or has been taken out of context. Websites like TinEye allow users to upload images or copy and paste an image URL to see where it has appeared online, and RevEye is a reverse image search extension that can be downloaded to Chrome.

Many reporters and factcheckers are working to fight misinformation and disinformation. So when it doubt, check with the experts to see if something fishy pertaining to the war is, in fact, unverified. There are a few lists on Twitter of people working to factcheck reported events occurring in the conflict. AFP Fact Check, The Washington Post Fact Checker, PolitiFact, the International Factchecking Network, Snopes and MediaWise are just a few places to turn to debunk or confirm information.

“If you feel anything compelling you to share, then that’s like a really good sign that you should not share right away,” Alex Mahadevan, program manager at the Poynter Institute’s MediaWise, a digital media literacy project, told Changing America.

