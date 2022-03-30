Most US adults oppose anti-LGBTQ+ education policies, new research shows

Story at a glance A majority of U.S. adults say they do not support banning books on LGBTQ+ topics from school libraries or discussions about LGBTQ+ issues from classrooms, according to a Trevor Project poll published Wednesday.

Most adults also agree that gender-affirming care should be available to transgender minors if it is recommended by their doctors and supported by their parents.

The poll comes as more than 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills are under consideration in state legislatures.

Most U.S. adults are in agreement that LGBTQ+ issues and people should be talked about in schools and access to gender-affirming care, even for minors, should be easily accessible if it is recommended by a healthcare professional, according to a poll released Wednesday by the LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention group The Trevor Project.

The poll, which analyzed the responses of more than 2,000 U.S. adults interviewed by Morning Consult in February, found that a majority of respondents were opposed to banning books on LGBTQ+ topics from school libraries and prohibiting classroom discussions about LGBTQ+ topics, including sexual orientation and gender identity.

More than half of adults surveyed said they did not support blocking students from using the internet at school to access LGBTQ+ resources and materials.

A majority of respondents also agreed that gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, should be available to transgender minors if it is recommended by their doctors and supported by their parents.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But about 30 percent of adults surveyed said they disagreed, believing that lawmakers should have the ability to outlaw gender-affirming care for individuals under the age of 19, even if such a ban is against the recommendation of healthcare professionals and major medical associations.

The Trevor Project poll comes as more than 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year, a handful of which have already become law.

According to a recent analysis by the nonprofit Movement Advancement Project, at least 280 bills targeting classroom curriculum alone have been introduced this year in 39 states – more than in the previous two years combined.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed the state’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill – known its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – into law. Under the now-law, public primary school teachers in Florida beginning in July will be prevented from engaging in instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity, though there is little consensus around the actual definition of “instruction” in this case.

DeSantis and others have argued that the purpose of the law is to strengthen the rights of parents in children’s education and shield young people from “mature” topics like sexual orientation and gender identity.

But, according to The Trevor Project poll, when asked at what age students should learn about LGBTQ+ topics in classes like history, English and health education, nearly 40 percent of respondents answered ages 5 to 11, aligning with elementary school.

“This poll emphasizes just how out of step recent political attacks aimed at LGBTQ students and their families are with public opinion,” Sam Ames, director of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project, said Wednesday in a statement. “A majority of adults reject the government overreach we’re witnessing across the country – whether it’s banning books, censoring school curriculums, or intervening in medical care decisions that are best left to doctors and parents.”

More than 30 bills targeting access to gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth have been introduced in more than a dozen states this year, according to Freedom for All Americans, which tracks anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the U.S.

But that excludes efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care outside of the state legislature. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last month ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of trans and nonbinary minors for “abusing” their children by allowing them to receive gender-affirming care.

Those investigations have since been halted following a statewide injunction from a Texas judge, though Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has filed to appeal that decision.

“All LGBTQ young people deserve access to safe, affirming learning environments and the health care they need,” Ames said Wednesday. “We urge lawmakers to look at these data and to listen to their constituents’ concerns before pushing politically unpopular, misguided policies that will cause real harm.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

OMICRON LASTS LONGER ON SURFACES AND SKIN THAN PREVIOUS VARIANTS: STUDIES

FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY CALLS FOR CANCELLATION OF DEBT FOR ALL STUDENT LOAN HOLDERS

TEXAS HAS ENOUGH WIND AND SOLAR POWER TO REPLACE COAL ALMOST ENTIRELY

HERE ARE THE LAWMAKERS THAT REPRESENT THE LARGEST UKRAINIAN COMMUNITIES IN THE US

NASA’S MARS HELICOPTER WILL CONTINUE FLYING ON RED PLANET