These are the cities with the most unhoused young adults

Story at a glance

A new report from United Way of the National Capital Area looks at the rate of homelessness and vacant housing across 100 major U.S. cities.

San Jose, Calif., Is home to the largest ratio of unhoused young adults, specifically those between the ages of 18 and 24, in the country.

New York City, Los Angeles and Seattle also made it to the top five cities with the most unhoused young adults.

San Jose, Calif., has the highest ratio of unhoused young adults in the nation, according to a new study.

The nonprofit United Way of the National Capital Area analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development on the number of people experiencing homeless and vacant housing units in 100 major cities.

The results of the analysis were broken down in a recently released report.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

There were 582,462 people experiencing homelessness in January of last year marking a 0.3 percent increase since 2020, according to HUD data.

But while anyone can experience homelessness, there are certain populations that are more at risk — such as Black and Latino youth.

About 3.5 million young adults experience homelessness a year, according to the National Network for Youth, a D.C.-based nonprofit aimed at helping runaways and young people experiencing homelessness.

There are about 85 unhoused young adults, between the ages of 18 and 24, per 100,000 residents San Jose, Calif.

The Northern California city has almost 50 more young adults experiencing homelessness per 100,000 residents than New York City, which has the second-largest ratio of homeless young adults in the nation.

The Big Apple is home to 36.23 young adults experiencing homelessness per every 100,000 residents, according to the study.

Los Angeles came in third place with 32.17 homeless young adults per 100,000 residents followed by Honolulu with 27.8. Seattle came in fifth place with 26.95 young adults experiencing homelessness per 100,000 residents.