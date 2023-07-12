Here are the cities with the highest inflation

Story at a glance

A new analysis from the personal finance site WalletHub found that the area in Florida surrounding Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater has the highest inflation rate in the country.

Atlanta and Detroit also have some of the highest inflation rates right now, according to the analysis.

Although inflation has eased over the last few months, U.S. has been experiencing relatively high inflation for the past year.

The area in Florida surrounding Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater has the highest inflation rates in the country, according to a new WalletHub analysis.

While the U.S. has seen high inflation since last year, inflation rates are not the same across the country.

In a new WalletHub analysis, the personal finance website compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas across two metrics.

First, report crafters looked at the Consumer Price Index difference between June and compared it to April’s numbers to see how the rate of inflation changed in the short term.

And then, analysts looked at the June 2023 Consumer Price Index and compared it to June 2022 to see how inflation has changed year-over-year.

The U.S. has seen relatively high inflation over the past year, reaching a 40-year-high in June 2022.

“Coming out of the pandemic, inflation was fueled initially by supply chain backlogs,” said Curtis R. Taylor, a professor of economics at Duke University.

“A second wave kicked in as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, causing worldwide shortfalls in food and energy. The latest round of inflation appears to be driven by tight labor markets, especially in the service sector, and by high demand for travel and hospitality.”

Here are the 10 areas with the highest inflation rate:

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, Fla

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.

St. Louis, Mo

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

