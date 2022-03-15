Watch: How inflation hurts, from home to the highway

Inflation is adding stress and uncertainty across the economy. The cost of fuel is an unavoidable burden for owner-operator truckers, for local delivery drivers who use their own car and commuters, who may be faced with impractical or nonexistent public transit.

Rising food costs mean that small businesses in food service that survived the pandemic may now have the unhappy choice between raising customer prices or living with less net revenue. People on a fixed income by definition face a challenge when everyday goods cost more.

Meanwhile, with rising costs from the housing crisis, some renters who live paycheck-to-paycheck could be approaching, or already dealing with, housing insecurity.

