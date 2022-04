The median cost of rent for housing units of two bedrooms or fewer in the largest U.S. metro areas rose to $1,792, the highest ever, in February 2022.

The rise — up 17.1 percent over February 2021 — follows a trend of sharp increases. According to Realtor.com, February 2022 marked the seventh month in a row where rent increases reached double digits. Rents in several Florida cities showed steep-to-dizzying increases for February.

See more in the video above.