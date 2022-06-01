Buick to go all electric by 2030

Story at a glance Buick plans to offer its first electric vehicle in 2024. By 2030, the brand will no longer offer vehicles with combustion engines in North America. Buick showed off a new concept car called the Wildcat EV, which it says illustrates the brand’s new “design language.”

Buick plans to go all electric by the end of the decade as major automakers around the globe are making huge investments to compete in the EV market.

General Motors, which owns Buick, announced Wednesday that the company will offer its first electric vehicle in 2024 and will follow up with several new models. By 2030, the brand will no longer offer vehicles with combustion engines in North America.

The future EVs will be released under the Electra name, a nod to a full-sized luxury car manufactured by Buick up until 1990. The brand will also bear a new badge, new typography and a “new marketing approach.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Buick showed off a new concept car called the Wildcat EV, which it says illustrates the brand’s new “design language.”

“The Buick brand is committed to an all-electric future by the end of this decade,” Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick, said in a statement.

“Buick’s new logo, use of the Electra naming series and a new design look for our future products will transform the brand,” Aldred said.

Buick is the latest brand owned by General Motors to announce plans to electrify its fleet. Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac have all rolled out plans to shift to EVs.

General Motors last year said it will ramp up sales of EVs and would stop making gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 as part of its broader push to become carbon neutral by 2040. The automaker plans to spend $27 billion on all-electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

THE LEGAL AGES FOR BUYING A GUN IN THE US

MAYE MUSK FEATURED ON SI SWIMSUIT COVER AT 74

GOP STATE SENATOR IN NEW JERSEY INTRODUCES ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ BILL

MARVEL INTRODUCES NEW TRANSGENDER SUPERHEROES

KENTUCKY MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS ASKED TO WRITE LETTERS TO IMAGINARY FRIEND ‘STRUGGLING WITH HOMOSEXUALITY’