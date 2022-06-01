DeLorean previews new electric Alpha5

Story at a glance DeLorean Motor Company this week released new specifications and images of its new electric concept car: the Alpha5. According to DeLorean, the Alpha5 base model comes with an estimated range of more than 300 miles per charge and a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The car is expected to go into production in 2024.

Carmaker DeLorean is looking to make a comeback after several decades with a new all-electric vehicle that bears a modern version of the gull-wing doors the brand is known for.

DeLorean Motor Company this week released new specifications and images of its new electric concept car: The Alpha5. The coupe resembles its predecessor — the DMC DeLorean featured in the 1985 film “Back To The Future” — but has a new curvier, sleeker look and seats four passengers.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

According to DeLorean, the Alpha5 base model comes with an estimated range of more than 300 miles per charge and a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The carmaker says the vehicle will be able to accelerate from zero to 60 in less than three seconds, and can reach 88 miles per hour in 4.35 seconds, the speed the car in the “Back To The Future” films needs to reach to time travel.

The company plans to reveal the new model at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August before it goes into limited production in 2024.

“The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean,” Troy Beetz, chief marketing officer of DeLorean, said in a statement.

“There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future…I think we did both with the Alpha5,” Beetz said.

DeLorean was originally founded in 1975 by John DeLorean, who managed the development of a number of vehicles including the Pontiac GTO. The company went bankrupt in 1982 and only made 9,000 DeLoreans.

In 1995, a Texas-based entrepreneur purchased the rights to the brand to kick off its revival.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CITY OF AUSTIN PREPARES TO DECRIMINALIZE ABORTION IF ROE V. WADE IS STRUCK DOWN

CARSON DALY SAYS HE’S IN A ‘MUCH BETTER PLACE’ AFTER TALKING ABOUT ANXIETY ATTACKS

HERE ARE THE STATES WHERE YOU CAN (AND CANNOT) CHANGE YOUR GENDER DESIGNATION ON OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

LIA THOMAS: ‘TRANS WOMEN ARE NOT A THREAT TO WOMEN’S SPORTS’

HOW BUYING A HOME IS CHANGING IN AMERICA