Chick-fil-A launching cauliflower sandwich

Chick-fil-A is launching a new sandwich in select markets next week, the company announced Thursday.

Customers in Denver, Charleston, S.C., and Greensboro, N.C., will be able to purchase the new “Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich” starting Monday, Feb. 13.

The sandwich is the fast-food chain’s first-ever plant-forward entrée.

Chick-fil-A is releasing a new sandwich without any chicken in it.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain will launch a new “Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich” on Monday, Feb. 13, which will look almost identical to the company’s signature breaded Chicken Sandwich.

For the new sandwich, cauliflower filets will be marinated, breaded and spiced in the same fashion as the original Chicken Sandwich before being tucked between two buttered buns and garnished with two dill pickle slices, the company said in a statement.

The sandwich is Chick-fil-A’s first ever plant-forward meal. It is being tested out in three markets: Denver, Colo.; Charleston, S.C.; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.

Customers will be able to purchase the new sandwich at a starting price of $6.59, a spokesperson told The Hill.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

The first version of the Cauliflower Sandwich was created in 2018 after the franchise’s culinary team explored making veggie patties out of mushrooms, chickpeas and other chopped vegetables, Chick-fil-A Principal Culinary Developer Stuart Tracy said in a blog post.

“When most people think about a plant-forward sandwich, they might picture a patty molded from chopped vegetables, but this sandwich is what you could call a cauliflower steak,” Stuart said.

Chick-fil-A is the latest in a growing number of fast-food chains to add plant-based alternatives to meat into their menus.

McDonald’s debuted the McPlant, a burger featuring a plant-based patty, last year in select markets outside of the U.S. and Burger King began selling Impossible Whoppers in 2019 and tested out Impossible Nuggets two years later.