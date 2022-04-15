The pandemic drove a sharp dip in greenhouse gas emissions, EPA says

Story at a glance The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a new report that detailed the country’s 2020 greenhouse gas emissions. Because of the pandemic, emissions decreased 10.6 percent in 2020. The transportation sector’s emission also dropped by 13.3 percent as Americans curbed travel during pandemic-related restrictions.

After millions of Americans stayed home and limited activities outside during the coronavirus pandemic, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found those actions collectively contributed to U.S. greenhouse gas emission dropping in 2020.

In a new report, the EPA found that overall net emissions decreased 10.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, decreasing even further by 21.4 percent when compared to 2005 levels. The sharp decline is largely due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on travel and economic activity.

The EPA analysis also found a 13.3 percent decrease in the transportation sector’s greenhouse gas emissions due to less travel because of COVID-19, with Americans limiting their exposure to air travel, public transportation and more.

An additional 10.4 percent decrease in emissions from the electric power sector was also identified, with the EPA saying that was driven by a decrease in electricity demand of about 2.5 percent and reflects the continued shift from coal to natural gas and renewables.

The transportation sector has long been the largest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emission, accounting for 36.2 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions in 2020. The largest contributors being passenger vehicles, followed by freight trucks and light-duty trucks.

The report was compiled to be submitted to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Despite the gains achieved in 2020, a preliminary report by the Rhodium Group found that by 2021 emissions sharply rose—with the transportation and electricity sectors rising by 10 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

The Rhodium Group found that the transportation sector had the largest increase in emissions in 2021, reflecting high demand for freight transportation of consumer products and a modest recovery of passenger travel.

However, despite those rebounds the group said overall transportation fuel, “never fully returned to 2019 levels.”

In late March, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that time is running out to meet the international goal of keeping climate change below 1.5 degrees Celsius, saying that the world is, “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe.”

President Biden has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030, but it’s unclear if that will be achievable as the president’s Build Back Better legislation that includes key climate provisions remains gridlocked in the Senate.

A group of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Biden last month urging him to restart discussion on his clean energy agenda.

“In just the past four years, record setting wildfires, superstorms and heat waves have already cost our country tens of billions of dollars more in damages…it is clear that climate change is a threat multiplier to our economy,” said the letter.

