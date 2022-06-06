NOAA, NFWF grant $25.2 million for emergency coastal resiliency

Story at a glance NOAA and the NFWF announced Monday that they are giving $25.2 million worth of grants towards 16 coastal resiliency projects across the country. The projects are located in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, California, Mississippi, Florida, Connecticut, Louisiana and Maryland. All of the projects aim to help protect communities from natural disasters such as wildfires and flooding while also working to preserve fish and wildlife habitats.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are giving $25.2 million worth of grant funds to help coastal resiliency projects in 10 states, the agencies announced Monday.

The new grant funds will “leverage” $4.9 million in additional funding to generate a total conservation impact of $30.1 million, the agencies said in a statement.

Funds will go towards sixteen projects geared toward helping protect communities from flooding, rising sea-levels, erosion and wildfires and improve fish and wildlife habitats in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, California, Mississippi, Florida, Connecticut, Louisiana and Maryland.

“Coastal communities around the country are feeling the effects of climate change in profound ways,” said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator. “These grants are strategic investments designed to help communities become more resilient in the face of persistent change and will help build a Climate-Ready Nation.”

“The projects funded through this program showcase the interconnectedness of coastal habitats and human communities in the face of a changing climate,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “With this funding, natural systems will play a key part in bolstering these areas against future natural disasters, benefiting both people and wildlife.”

Some of the projects include wetland habitat restoration, dam removal, wildfire fuel reduction and living shoreline construction and will impact 60,000 acres of wildlife habitat, according to a release.

