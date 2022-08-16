A look at Biden’s past executive orders on climate change

Story at a glance Although today marks the largest allotment of federal funds to combat climate change in U.S. history, Biden has issued numerous executive orders throughout his tenure to address the climate crisis. Upon inauguration, President Biden signed executive order 13990 in January 2021 to conduct an immediate review of all agency actions taken throughout former President Trump’s administration as they relate to public health and the environment. Other orders targeted the financial industry, manufacturing, transportation and other sectors.

After weeks of negotiations, President Biden today achieved a milestone of his domestic agenda — infusing billions of federal dollars into the country’s fight against climate change.

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act marks a sea change for some advocates who feel the country has finally given the situation the gravity it warrants.

The United States is among the top emitters of greenhouse gasses and thus contributes significantly to the environmental, health and economic ramifications of the climate crisis.

Here is a list of executive orders on climate change issued so far, according to the Federal Register:

Upon inauguration, President Biden signed executive order 13990 in January 2021 to conduct an immediate review of all agency actions taken throughout former President Trump’s administration as they relate to public health and the environment. The order also placed a temporary moratorium on activities related to the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

Executive order 14007, signed in January 2021, created a council of advisers on science and technology to enable decisions based on evidence. The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology would consist of a maximum of 26 members to guide the administration’s decisions.

Also in January 2021, the President signed executive order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, which in part was aimed at prioritizing the crisis in foreign policy and national security decisions. Biden also called for a government-wide approach for meeting climate related challenges in the United States and prompted agencies to empower workers to advance reforestation and conservation.

February of 2021 saw the signing of executive order 14013, Rebuilding and Enhancing Programs To Resettle Refugees and Planning for the Impact of Climate Change on Migration. The order directs agencies to report on climate change’s impacts on migration patterns, as well as the security implications of climate migration.

Also in February of 2021, President Biden signed executive order 14017 to bolster the country’s supply chains in the face of global disruptions such as climate shock and extreme weather events. Rebuilding the countries’ domestic manufacturing capacity will also result in less distance traveled for goods, cutting down on the use of fossil fuels for shipping and transportation.

