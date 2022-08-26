DOE awarding $540 million to ramp up clean energy research

Story at a glance Following the passage of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of Energy allotted over $500 million to research organizations across the country to study clean energy solutions. Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, are among the universities receiving funds. The announcement was met with a positive response from several lawmakers across the country.

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday it will grant 54 universities and 11 national labs over $500 million to conduct research on clean energy technologies and low-carbon manufacturing, ranging from direct air capture to carbon storage and sequestration.

The move comes on the heels of the passage of President Biden’s historic Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to significantly cut emissions by 2030. By 2050, Biden hopes to have a net-zero emissions economy.

The new funds allotted by the DOE will be spread across institutions in 34 states and Washington D.C.

“Meeting the Biden-Harris Administration’s ambitious climate and clean energy goals will require a game-changing commitment to clean energy — and that begins with researchers across the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in a statement.

New research projects “will strengthen the scientific foundations needed for the United States to maintain world leadership in clean energy innovation, from renewable power to carbon management,” Granholm added.

Carbon dioxide emissions resulting from fossil fuel use are a significant driver of climate change.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Universities receiving the federal funds include the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio; and Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, among others.

“I’m excited to see this nearly $1.5 million award heading to Dartmouth to invest in cutting-edge scientific research around commercial solar technologies,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire in a statement.

“This research will help position the U.S. to transition to a clean energy economy and net zero carbon emissions. Time is of the essence to combat the climate crisis, and New Hampshire continues to lead in innovative clean technologies and solutions.”

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado and Ames National Laboratory in Ames, Iowa are among the federal laboratories also receiving funds.

A large portion of the money, $400 million, will go towards establishing and maintaining 43 Energy Frontier Research Centers, while these projects will study multiple topics including energy storage and quantum information science.

Funding for some teams will also be directed towards advancing the Department’s Energy Earthshots Initiatives which focus on solar nuclear energy technologies, energy storage and carbon capture.

Projects selected to receive the funds were decided on through a competitive peer review process.