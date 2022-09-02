Danielle becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season

Story at a glance Despite forecaster predictions, Atlantic hurricane season has gotten off to a slow start. Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday, making it the first named storm in two months. Danielle was also only the fourth named Atlantic tropical storm to form this season.

The first Atlantic hurricane of the season has arrived.

Tropical Storm Danielle has now grown into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles pers hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Danielle does not currently pose a threat to any coastline and is located 885 miles west of the Azores, the agency said.

The hurricane is moving westward and is expected to “meander” over the open Atlantic for the next two days, slowly turning northeast early next week.

Danielle was formed on Thursday 960 miles of the western coast of the Azores, making it the first named tropical storm in two months and only the fourth tropical depression or storm to form this hurricane season.

Forecasters expected that this hurricane season, beginning in June and ending in November, would be highly active, similar to last year, and predicted the formation of 16 to 20 tropical storms.

Out of those storms, forecasters predicted that between six and eight would grow into hurricanes.