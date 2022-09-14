Tropical depression could turn into Tropical Storm Fiona

Story at a glance

A new Tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or Thursday.

If it does, it will be the sixth named storm of the season and reach the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Friday.

A Tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic to the east of the Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, called Tropical Depression Seven, is expected to turn into a tropical storm either later today or Thursday.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the tropical depression was 800 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands, which mark the boundary between the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters predict that the storm will move through the Leeward Islands late Friday or Friday night and spread into the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico early next week.

While the storm is expected to strengthen over the next several days, forecasters are currently predicting that the storm’s speed will remain below hurricane level. As of early Wednesday, the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour which is just four miles below the threshold for it to be considered a tropical storm, according to AccuWeather.

“With warm waters and a lack of disruptive wind shear, the environment ahead of this tropical depression will be primed for further strengthening through Friday,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty in a statement.

The rainfall brought on by the storm will most likely cause flash flooding and mudslides on more elevated parts of the islands.

Tropical Depression Seven comes after a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season with the first major hurricane of the season, Earl, reaching category 2 status earlier this month.