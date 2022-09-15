Tropical Storm Fiona on its way to Puerto Rico

Story at a glance Tropical Storm Fiona could drench parts of Puerto Rico in up to 10 inches of water causing flooding and mudslides. Tropical Storm Fiona is only the sixth named storm this Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical storm is moving westward with a maximum sustained wind speed of 50 miles an hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The sixth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season is on its way to Puerto Rico.

A Flash flood watch has been issued for the island until 6:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 as the storm moves westward, according to the National Weather Service office in San Juan.

As of 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Fiona is 465 miles east of the Leeward Islands, which mark the boundary between the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday making its way to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and into Sunday, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predict that Puerto Rico will be drenched in 8 to 10 inches of rain causing stream, river and urban flooding as well as mudslides in mountainous areas. Eastern and southern parts of the island are likely to receive the most rainfall.

While no tropical storm watches or warnings have been issued for the island, forecasters believe that watches or warnings will be needed for part of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today.

The Atlantic hurricane season has had a quiet start this year with only five named storms forming prior to Tropical Storm Fiona.